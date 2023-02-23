NEWS

Wema Bank Plans To Celebrate International Women’s Day 2023

Wema Bank is planning to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 in a ground style.

NewsOnline reports that Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank, is preparing to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023. The bank aims to honor women and provide them with opportunities to achieve success in their personal and professional lives. The celebration will be held on March 8, 2023, in Lagos.

This year’s global theme, “Embrace Equity,” will be the focus of the event. The discussion will center on the topic of equity and achieving economic growth for women in their careers and businesses. The event will feature, keynote speaker Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, as well as panelists Tosin Olaseinde, Fela Durotoye, and Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal.

The event aims to celebrate and appreciate Wema Bank customers and the Nigerian Women in General while equipping them with knowledge they need to succeed in their careers and businesses. According to Mabel Adeteye, Head of Brand & Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, the event will enable women to achieve economic, financial, and mental growth.

Sara by Wema, the bank’s women’s proposition, has been designed to grow with women and has proven to be the best solution, with tailored offerings ranging from health plans to business financing and advisory services. Individuals who wish to attend the event, either virtually or in person, must register on the Wema Bank websitehttps://wemabank.com/sarabywema/

What You Should Know About Wema Bank

Wema Bank is Nigeria’s oldest indigenous financial institution, offering a range of value-adding banking and financial advisory services for 77 years. The bank was incorporated in 1945 as a Private Limited Liability Company and transformed into a Public Limited Liability Company in 1987, listing on the Nigerian Exchange.

