We’ll stop Tinubu from getting 25% votes in North – Naja’atu Mohammed

A former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC PCC, Naja’atu Mohammed, has vowed that, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC will be stopped from getting 25 percent votes from the Northern states.

Naja’atu stated this while addressing supporters at the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Rally in Adamawa state on Saturday – the event was livestreamed on Arise TV and monitored online by Vanguard.

The former director of the APC PCC declared that Tinubu will be stopped at all costs in the upcoming elections by her new party, the PDP.

Nigeria belongs to all of us, she declared, despite APC’s claims that it has a president and 23 governors. To accomplish their goal, they must receive 25% of the total votes.

“You need to prevent that from occurring. You must prevent the APC from receiving 25% of your North votes. He doesn’t need us, and neither do we, she continued.

Remember that the APC PCC said Naja’atu was fired for being incompetent and for disclosing important information.

Naja’atu’s resignation was characterised as premature and preventative by Mahmud Jega, Advisor Public Affairs, Tinubu Media Office, in a statement following the campaign council’s discovery of her disclosure of sensitive material to rival political parties.

Naja’atu, however, responded to the APC PCC assertion by asserting that Tinubu is driven solely by financial gain.

“I never knew that governors didn’t even sponsor the presidential campaign,” she remarked. In contrast to usual practise, Asiwaju is this time sponsoring the presidential campaign in his state.

“Everything around Asiwaju revolves around money; honour is unrivalled.” What do we want for God’s sake? Can we keep lying to ourselves, can we keep wallowing in this, and to whom are we lying? We’re merely deceiving ourselves. All of this is visible. On the horizon, the truth has been inscribed. Why are we suddenly averting our gaze?

“Not just that, as far as my expulsion from the APC is concerned, what took them so long? “, Naja’atu remarked in response to her resignation from the APC PCC. Because they are so stupid, they are claiming that I was truly kicked out after I resigned when, in fact, they should have informed the public before I resigned.

They show no consideration for the mentality of Nigerians. They believe we are all complete moron. We can think; we are not. They implored me, so I took my time. I follow Islam. In the name of Allah, he said. I beg you to accept this position in the name of Allah. I respect your viewpoint. I asked him to provide me a blueprint, but he claimed not to have one, she said. According to Vanguard report.

