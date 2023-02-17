We’ll Stay In This Party & Fight What We’re Fighting, We Will Not Leave PDP For The Buccaneers-Wike

The current wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party between the faction of the North and South in the party. Governor Nyesom Wike that represents the interest of the South-South and the South-West is demanding the position of the National chairman from the party before the Presidential election in 2023. In a bid to make sure Atiku gets this done, Wike has withdrawn his support to the Atiku Presidential campaign council.

However, Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has publicly said that the state does not have any plans to leave the People’s Democratic Party, despite the current turmoil inside the party. While Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt, Wike claimed that those who left the party in 2015 were responsible for bringing it to this point. He claimed that they only reappear around election time, and he thinks they will disappear after this one.

He firmly asserted that politics is a game and that the rumors of a sanction against him are untrue. Although he didn’t speak in precise terms, he provided a hint that the G5 governors would surprise them before they could carry out that kind of action.

According to him, he said, ”We will still stay in this party and fight what we are fighting. We can’t leave the party for anyone. We will not leave the pdp for the buccaneers, we know they will leave the after the election. I don’t speculate, I say things as it is and we will all see it.

