We’ll not accept ‘Agbero’ system in Lagos – LP Gov candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, a candidate for governor from the Labour Party, LP in Lagos state, has stated that he will not put up with the thuggery and touting that go on in the state under the pretense of the “Agbero” system.

Rhodes-Vivour made this commitment on Sunday during a debate for state governor candidates that ThePlatform was hosting.

He claims that over time, a variety of bottlenecks and safety issues have been brought on by the “Agbero” system in Lagos State.

Regarding the traffic safety in Lagos State, he said the following: “We won’t stand for the “Agbero” system, which has greatly increased the state’s safety problems.

Our traffic enforcement officers need to receive training, and the state needs to have a clear regulation prohibiting recognising the Agbero system. Only in areas where the system is operating properly can any of these be put into practice.

Our personal goal is to get the system back to where it should be. In addition, we’ll set up digital monitoring across the state so that we can enforce the law based on facts, not hearsay.

Therefore, he remarked “We may use evidence to hold enforcement officers accountable when they fail to uphold their duties.

TheTirelessWriter (

)