Well Meaning APC Members Should Prevail On Tinubu To Step Down For Peter Obi– Kenneth Okonkwo

Veteran Nigerian actor and the Spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called on well meaning members of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, to prevail on the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to step down for his principal, Mr Peter Obi.

He described the former Anambra State Governor as the only remaining competent and capable man of character who will engender a new Nigeria.

He said the former Lagos State governor has committed anti-party activities against the ruling party more than any other member of the party, adding that he accused the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), of using fuel scarcity and redesigning the Naira to scuttle 2023 election and suppress his votes.

The presidential campaign spokesperson also said it is because of the ex-governor that the President was stoned in Kano.

He stated this in a series of tweet his Twitter page.

He wrote, “Well meaning APC members should prevail on Tinubu to step down for Obi as the only remaining competent, capable man of character who will engender a new Nigeria.

“Tinubu has committed anti-party activities against APC more than any member in history. He accused Buhari of using fuel scarcity and redesigning the naira to scuttle 2023 election and suppress his votes. Buhari is being stoned now by citizens because of Tinubu’s utterances.

