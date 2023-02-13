This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We’ll Get Those Who Stole Calabar Port Project Money – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential contender and a former vice president, has declared that if elected, he will hold accountable those responsible for stealing funds for the Calabar Port Project.

Atiku reiterated the necessity of and benefits of restructuring the country in his speech at the party’s presidential campaign rally on Monday in Calabar, Cross River State.

“If you vote for the PDP for President and the Governor, we will work together with your legislators to ensure that we implement the policies that have been grounded by the APC since APC came that project is dead, you must have heard those who have stolen the money for that project, don’t worry we will get them,” Atiku said in reference to his government’s implementation of APC-backed policies.

Atiku continued by saying, “Let me also assure you that your agricultural exploits will be to your benefit, there is the issue of infrastructural development, the road network linking you with neighbouring states, and the proposed railway from Lagos through Calabar to Port Harcourt.” Atiku then went on to elaborate further on what his government would do for the people of Cross River. I said I would do that and this.

The idea of the country’s restructuring, according to Atiku, is “another extremely exciting policy of ours. By restructuring, we mean giving state and local governments more control over the federal government’s finances and authority. This will weaken the federal government and give the states more authority and resources so that you will be able to hold your leaders accountable for your growth and advancement.

“My policy as well as the PDP’s major policy is this. I have recognised the following five crucial national policies: national unity, national security, national economic development, and education of our young people. The funding of $10 billion for small and medium-sized businesses is another excellent draw for our young people.

In response to a question on the significance of the Calabar Sea Port, Atiku stated that it will be built to the advantage of the residents of the state, the South-South, and Nigeria as a whole.

“I have industries in Adamawa; thus, if the port in Cross River is operational, I will not transport my containers to the port of Lagos, as it will take me less time to transport my containers from here to Yola.

“What I’m trying to emphasise is that when the Calabar Port opens, it will serve the Eastern flank of Nigeria, creating a tonne of commercial and job prospects for the locals.

One thing you must realise, he continued, is that once the Calabar port is operational, companies and enterprises would flock there, which will be good for Cross River state.

In a separate speech, Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa-Ibom state and chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, gave the people of Cross River assurances about what Atiku will do if elected.

He declared, “Our colour is PDP, our colour is capability, our colour is human progress, and our colour is bringing wealth, development, and finally the eradication of poverty. I want to reassure you that Atiku Abubakar would have a very well-developed road network in terms of infrastructure.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, who also addressed at the campaign gathering, said they will return in a hazy reference to the governor of Cross River state, Ben Ayade, and other PDP defectors.

“You elected some of our best sons and daughters to the PDP; regrettably, some of them let you down. However, they will return home because the residents of Cross River state would not accompany them wherever they go.

“I implore you to cast your vote on the 25th of this month for the person who will unite our nation, wipe away your tears, and ensure that Nigeria’s economy once again ranks first and finest on the continent.

“The exchange rate for the Naira was N180 to the dollar when we left government in 2015. N800 is the current exchange rate between the naira and the dollar. You become poor as a result of that. We left behind a $9.6 billion foreign debt when we left. The APC has expanded that debt to $97 billion in just seven years.

Each person in this room is a debtor, he declared, and this is hurting the economy of the nation because we spend all of the money we make paying off debt. According to independent report.

Content created and supplied by: Sulaimann

News )

Publish on 2023-02-13