We’ll end kidnapping, insecurity in South East soon — Army Chief, Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, on Thursday, promised that the insecurity, in the form of kidnappings, banditry, and other criminal activities, currently ravaging the South-East region, especially Isiukwuato and Umunnochi Local Government Area of Abia State, will soon end.

The President assured that all security agencies are working round the clock to address the insecurity in the region.

According to Vanguard, Lagbaja, who was represented by the Deputy Commander of the Army tional Headquarters, Brigadier General Gabriel Olufemi Esho, made this commitment during a meeting with the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the killing and abduction in the Umunochi community in Abia State.

According to Lagbaja, the threat of kidnapping remains a major security threat, especially in the two local government areas, saying that in July this year in particular, the region recorded cases of kidnapping and attacks by suspected criminals belonging to the proscribed Biafran people (IPOB).

He said the security network in these two local governments is adequate, mentioning that the Nigerian police and other security agencies also collaborate with the army, but due to some challenges, most of the operations fall on the Nigerian army.

The House of Representatives, through its letter dated August 3, 2023, requested the Nigeria Army to submit a memorandum to the ad hoc committee to interact with security agencies and relevant stakeholders regarding the constant attacks by kidnappers, killings and banditry, and other criminal elements in and around these two local government areas.

“Recently, the efforts of the Nigerian Army through its division in collaboration with other security agencies have reduced the menace of kidnapping.

He however assured the committee that all efforts will be made to nab the perpetrators and restore peace in the area.

Healthmedical (

)