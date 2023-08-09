“We’ll do our best to support Nigeria – Director-General of World Trade Organisation, Okonjo-Iweala

According to an article published by Vanguard papers lately, the Director-General of World Trade Organisation, WTO, Professor Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday said as the person at the helm of the world body, she alongside her team will do their best to support Nigeria at this difficult time.

However, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s historic appointment as the first African and first female Director-General of the WTO in March 2021 marked a watershed moment for both the organization and the continent. As a distinguished economist and former Nigerian Finance Minister, she brings a unique blend of expertise and perspective to her role.

She said that, “We all know that things are very difficult for Nigerians outside, everyone is struggling. I’m here myself on a quiet visit. So this was not really an official WTO mission but we’re able to engage with Mr. President, talk about what are the kinds of programmes that could be put in place to make sure that the suffering of Nigerians are being alleted.

@statesmanblog said that, “One of the primary challenges facing Nigeria is its quest for sustainable economic growth and diversification. The nation’s heavy reliance on oil exports has exposed it to the volatility of global oil prices, making economic stability a pressing concern. Okonjo-Iweala’s commitment to supporting Nigeria is a beacon of hope, signaling her determination to steer the country towards a more robust and diversified economy.

Besides, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also said that, “We had a really good conversation on trying to look at the community and programmes that can be put in place to create jobs for young people in Nigeria.

She also emphasized the importance of trade as a tool for economic development. Nigeria can tap into its vast human and natural resources, stimulate innovation, and create job opportunities for young people in the country.

@statesmanblog also said that, “As the nation navigates the challenges of the 21st century, Okonjo-Iweala’s leadership offers a promising path forward. It will bring about economic growth, environmental responsibility and global collaboration.

According to the Director-General of World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, “We already working in Nigeria with women in particular, who own small and medium enterprises to try to help them upgrade the quality of their products. We’re trying to help them with digital trade. So how do we train and empower Nigerian women and owners of small and medium enterprises so that they can trade more and create more jobs?

