We’ll declare total war on constant power failure – Obi.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has promised that if voted in as the next President of Nigeria, his government would declare total war on constant power supply failure.

This was said by Obi at a rally for his presidential campaign at the Polo Ground in Minna, Niger State.

He lamented the situation and noted that, as is evident throughout the country, there can be no significant industrial development without power.

He clarified that the Obi/Datti presidential ticket would prioritize battling the current insecurity plaguing the country by safeguarding the security of Nigerians’ lives and property.

We aim to put an end to crimes like terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping. We shall combat uncertainty until it crumbles. The government is not more powerful than those terrorists or criminals. We will make sure they have no opportunity to operate when we enter. I can guarantee you won’t find us wanting in this regard,” he said.

We are standing in for you because it is not my turn to lead; it is your turn. As a result, cast your vote in the election to create a new Nigeria.

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Senator Obi’s running mate, had earlier mentioned in his speech the need for Nigerians to act differently by making sure they don’t vote for people who will further destabilize the nation.

To get out of the difficult scenario we are going through, things need to be done differently to produce a different outcome. When selecting leaders, use logic and argument. Choose candidates who won’t steal from you. Promises made by the Labour Party will be kept. If elected, we will halt the stealing, begin the keeping, end the kidnapping, and begin the healing.

