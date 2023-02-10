NEWS

Week 32 Pool Fixtures For Sat 11 Feb 2023 – UK 2022/2023 – Pool Agent

WEEK: 32;  SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 11-February-2023
Pool Fixture Status
1 Arsenal Brentford Saturday
2 Bournemouth Newcastle LKO
3 Crystal P. Brighton Saturday
4 Fulham Nott’m For. Saturday
5 Leeds Man Utd. Sunday
6 Leicester Tottenham Saturday
7 Man City Aston V. Sunday
8 Southampton Wolves Saturday
9 Blackpool Rotherham Saturday
10 Bristol C. Norwich Saturday
11 Burnley Preston Saturday
12 Cardiff Middlesbro Saturday
13 Coventry Luton Saturday
14 Q.P.R. Millwall Saturday
15 Sheff Utd. Swansea Saturday
16 Stoke Hull Saturday
17 Sunderland Reading Saturday
18 Watford Blackburn Saturday
19 Wigan Huddersfield Saturday
20 Barnsley Cambridge U. Saturday
21 Burton A. Exeter Saturday
22 Charlton Fleetwood Saturday
23 Cheltenham Accrington Saturday
24 Ipswich Sheff Wed. Saturday
25 Lincoln Bristol R. Saturday
26 Milton K.D. Oxford Utd. Saturday
27 Morecambe Forest G. Saturday
28 Peterboro Bolton Saturday
29 Plymouth Portsmouth Saturday
30 Shrewsbury Port Vale Saturday
31 Wycombe Derby Saturday
32 A.Wimbledon Carlisle Saturday
33 Barrow Newport Co. Saturday
34 Crawley Crewe Saturday
35 Grimsby Colchester Saturday
36 Harrogate Stockport Saturday
37 Hartlepool Sutton Utd. Saturday
38 Mansfield Gillingham Saturday
39 Rochdale Northampton Saturday
40 Stevenage Bradford C. Saturday
41 Swindon Doncaster Saturday
42 Tranmere Salford C. Saturday
43 Walsall Leyton O. Saturday
44 Celtic St Mirren LKO
45 Dundee Utd. Kilmarnock Saturday
46 Raith Motherwell Saturday
47 Rangers Partick Sunday
48 Albion R. East Fife Saturday
49 Dumbarton Annan Saturday

