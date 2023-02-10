NEWS
Week 32 Pool Fixtures For Sat 11 Feb 2023 – UK 2022/2023 – Pool Agent
Week 32 Pool Fixtures for Sat 10 Feb 2023 – UK 2022/2023
Week 32 Pool Result 2023
Week 32 Pool Fixtures – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.
|WEEK: 32; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 11-February-2023
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Arsenal
|Brentford
|Saturday
|2
|Bournemouth
|Newcastle
|LKO
|3
|Crystal P.
|Brighton
|Saturday
|4
|Fulham
|Nott’m For.
|Saturday
|5
|Leeds
|Man Utd.
|Sunday
|6
|Leicester
|Tottenham
|Saturday
|7
|Man City
|Aston V.
|Sunday
|8
|Southampton
|Wolves
|Saturday
|9
|Blackpool
|Rotherham
|Saturday
|10
|Bristol C.
|Norwich
|Saturday
|11
|Burnley
|Preston
|Saturday
|12
|Cardiff
|Middlesbro
|Saturday
|13
|Coventry
|Luton
|Saturday
|14
|Q.P.R.
|Millwall
|Saturday
|15
|Sheff Utd.
|Swansea
|Saturday
|16
|Stoke
|Hull
|Saturday
|17
|Sunderland
|Reading
|Saturday
|18
|Watford
|Blackburn
|Saturday
|19
|Wigan
|Huddersfield
|Saturday
|20
|Barnsley
|Cambridge U.
|Saturday
|21
|Burton A.
|Exeter
|Saturday
|22
|Charlton
|Fleetwood
|Saturday
|23
|Cheltenham
|Accrington
|Saturday
|24
|Ipswich
|Sheff Wed.
|Saturday
|25
|Lincoln
|Bristol R.
|Saturday
|26
|Milton K.D.
|Oxford Utd.
|Saturday
|27
|Morecambe
|Forest G.
|Saturday
|28
|Peterboro
|Bolton
|Saturday
|29
|Plymouth
|Portsmouth
|Saturday
|30
|Shrewsbury
|Port Vale
|Saturday
|31
|Wycombe
|Derby
|Saturday
|32
|A.Wimbledon
|Carlisle
|Saturday
|33
|Barrow
|Newport Co.
|Saturday
|34
|Crawley
|Crewe
|Saturday
|35
|Grimsby
|Colchester
|Saturday
|36
|Harrogate
|Stockport
|Saturday
|37
|Hartlepool
|Sutton Utd.
|Saturday
|38
|Mansfield
|Gillingham
|Saturday
|39
|Rochdale
|Northampton
|Saturday
|40
|Stevenage
|Bradford C.
|Saturday
|41
|Swindon
|Doncaster
|Saturday
|42
|Tranmere
|Salford C.
|Saturday
|43
|Walsall
|Leyton O.
|Saturday
|44
|Celtic
|St Mirren
|LKO
|45
|Dundee Utd.
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|46
|Raith
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|47
|Rangers
|Partick
|Sunday
|48
|Albion R.
|East Fife
|Saturday
|49
|Dumbarton
|Annan
|Saturday
