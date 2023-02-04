Week 31 Pool Fixtures For Sat 4 Feb 2023 – UK 2022/2023 – Pool Agent

NEWS

Week 31 Pool Fixtures For Sat 4 Feb 2023 – UK 2022/2023

Week 31 Pool Fixtures for Sat 4 Feb 2023 – UK 2022/2023 can be accessed below.

Week 31 Pool Result 2023

 

Week 31 Pool Fixtures – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.

 

WEEK: 31;  SEASON:  UK 2022/2023; DATE: 04-February-2023
Pool Fixture Status
1 Aston V. Leicester Saturday
2 Brentford Southampton Saturday
3 Brighton Bournemouth Saturday
4 Man Utd. Crystal P. Saturday
5 Newcastle West Ham LKO
6 Nott’m For. Leeds Sunday
7 Tottenham Man City Sunday
8 Wolves Liverpool Saturday
9 Huddersfield Q.P.R. Saturday
10 Hull Cardiff Saturday
11 Luton Stoke Saturday
12 Middlesbro Blackpool Saturday
13 Millwall Sunderland Saturday
14 Preston Bristol C. Saturday
15 Reading Watford Saturday
16 Swansea Birmingham Saturday
17 Accrington Lincoln Saturday
18 Bolton Cheltenham Saturday
19 Bristol R. Milton K.D. Saturday
20 Cambridge U. Ipswich Saturday
21 Derby Morecambe Saturday
22 Exeter Charlton Saturday
23 Fleetwood Burton A. Saturday
24 Forest G. Peterboro Saturday
25 Oxford Utd. Shrewsbury Saturday
26 Portsmouth Barnsley Saturday
27 Port Vale Wycombe Saturday
28 Sheff Wed. Plymouth Saturday
29 Bradford C. Mansfield Saturday
30 Carlisle Harrogate Saturday
31 Colchester Barrow Saturday
32 Crewe Grimsby Saturday
33 Doncaster Hartlepool Saturday
34 Gillingham Crawley Saturday
35 Leyton O. A.Wimbledon Saturday
36 Northampton Walsall Saturday
37 Salford C. Rochdale Saturday
38 Stockport Tranmere Saturday
39 Sutton Utd. Stevenage Saturday
40 Aberdeen Motherwell Saturday
41 Hearts Dundee Utd. Saturday
42 Livingston Kilmarnock Saturday
43 Rangers Ross County Saturday
44 St J’Stone Celtic Sunday
45 St Mirren Hibernian Saturday
46 Arbroath Raith Saturday
47 Hamilton Dundee Saturday
48 Inverness Morton Saturday
49 Partick C. Rangers Saturday

