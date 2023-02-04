NEWS
Week 31 Pool Fixtures For Sat 4 Feb 2023 – UK 2022/2023 – Pool Agent
Week 31 Pool Result 2023
Week 31 Pool Fixtures – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.
|WEEK: 31; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 04-February-2023
|№
|Pool Fixture
|Status
|1
|Aston V.
|Leicester
|Saturday
|2
|Brentford
|Southampton
|Saturday
|3
|Brighton
|Bournemouth
|Saturday
|4
|Man Utd.
|Crystal P.
|Saturday
|5
|Newcastle
|West Ham
|LKO
|6
|Nott’m For.
|Leeds
|Sunday
|7
|Tottenham
|Man City
|Sunday
|8
|Wolves
|Liverpool
|Saturday
|9
|Huddersfield
|Q.P.R.
|Saturday
|10
|Hull
|Cardiff
|Saturday
|11
|Luton
|Stoke
|Saturday
|12
|Middlesbro
|Blackpool
|Saturday
|13
|Millwall
|Sunderland
|Saturday
|14
|Preston
|Bristol C.
|Saturday
|15
|Reading
|Watford
|Saturday
|16
|Swansea
|Birmingham
|Saturday
|17
|Accrington
|Lincoln
|Saturday
|18
|Bolton
|Cheltenham
|Saturday
|19
|Bristol R.
|Milton K.D.
|Saturday
|20
|Cambridge U.
|Ipswich
|Saturday
|21
|Derby
|Morecambe
|Saturday
|22
|Exeter
|Charlton
|Saturday
|23
|Fleetwood
|Burton A.
|Saturday
|24
|Forest G.
|Peterboro
|Saturday
|25
|Oxford Utd.
|Shrewsbury
|Saturday
|26
|Portsmouth
|Barnsley
|Saturday
|27
|Port Vale
|Wycombe
|Saturday
|28
|Sheff Wed.
|Plymouth
|Saturday
|29
|Bradford C.
|Mansfield
|Saturday
|30
|Carlisle
|Harrogate
|Saturday
|31
|Colchester
|Barrow
|Saturday
|32
|Crewe
|Grimsby
|Saturday
|33
|Doncaster
|Hartlepool
|Saturday
|34
|Gillingham
|Crawley
|Saturday
|35
|Leyton O.
|A.Wimbledon
|Saturday
|36
|Northampton
|Walsall
|Saturday
|37
|Salford C.
|Rochdale
|Saturday
|38
|Stockport
|Tranmere
|Saturday
|39
|Sutton Utd.
|Stevenage
|Saturday
|40
|Aberdeen
|Motherwell
|Saturday
|41
|Hearts
|Dundee Utd.
|Saturday
|42
|Livingston
|Kilmarnock
|Saturday
|43
|Rangers
|Ross County
|Saturday
|44
|St J’Stone
|Celtic
|Sunday
|45
|St Mirren
|Hibernian
|Saturday
|46
|Arbroath
|Raith
|Saturday
|47
|Hamilton
|Dundee
|Saturday
|48
|Inverness
|Morton
|Saturday
|49
|Partick
|C. Rangers
|Saturday
