Week 31 Pool Fixtures for Sat 4 Feb 2023 – UK 2022/2023 – Pool Agent can be accessed below.

Week 31 Pool Result 2023

Week 31 Pool Fixtures – Football Pools Fixtures are published immediately once it is released by the FPA.

WEEK: 31; SEASON: UK 2022/2023; DATE: 04-February-2023 № Pool Fixture Status 1 Aston V. Leicester Saturday 2 Brentford Southampton Saturday 3 Brighton Bournemouth Saturday 4 Man Utd. Crystal P. Saturday 5 Newcastle West Ham LKO 6 Nott’m For. Leeds Sunday 7 Tottenham Man City Sunday 8 Wolves Liverpool Saturday 9 Huddersfield Q.P.R. Saturday 10 Hull Cardiff Saturday 11 Luton Stoke Saturday 12 Middlesbro Blackpool Saturday 13 Millwall Sunderland Saturday 14 Preston Bristol C. Saturday 15 Reading Watford Saturday 16 Swansea Birmingham Saturday 17 Accrington Lincoln Saturday 18 Bolton Cheltenham Saturday 19 Bristol R. Milton K.D. Saturday 20 Cambridge U. Ipswich Saturday 21 Derby Morecambe Saturday 22 Exeter Charlton Saturday 23 Fleetwood Burton A. Saturday 24 Forest G. Peterboro Saturday 25 Oxford Utd. Shrewsbury Saturday 26 Portsmouth Barnsley Saturday 27 Port Vale Wycombe Saturday 28 Sheff Wed. Plymouth Saturday 29 Bradford C. Mansfield Saturday 30 Carlisle Harrogate Saturday 31 Colchester Barrow Saturday 32 Crewe Grimsby Saturday 33 Doncaster Hartlepool Saturday 34 Gillingham Crawley Saturday 35 Leyton O. A.Wimbledon Saturday 36 Northampton Walsall Saturday 37 Salford C. Rochdale Saturday 38 Stockport Tranmere Saturday 39 Sutton Utd. Stevenage Saturday 40 Aberdeen Motherwell Saturday 41 Hearts Dundee Utd. Saturday 42 Livingston Kilmarnock Saturday 43 Rangers Ross County Saturday 44 St J’Stone Celtic Sunday 45 St Mirren Hibernian Saturday 46 Arbroath Raith Saturday 47 Hamilton Dundee Saturday 48 Inverness Morton Saturday 49 Partick C. Rangers Saturday

