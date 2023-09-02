We would have been in a deeper problem if a Northerner had won the Presidential Election -Ayo Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State and a prominent member of the PDP, shared his perspective on the current state of the party and responded to a question about his previous statement on Nigeria’s presidential election in 2023 during an interview with Channels TV.

Hear him: “I say it again, Nigeria would be in a deeper problem now if a northerner had won that election, If a northerner, Ayu is the chairman, and Atiku the President, so Buhari will finish after 8 years and Atiku will now take another 8 years. So south will be looking like Mumu. It’s not about Asiwaju, it is not about Obi.”

Fayose expressed his opinion that if a candidate from the northern region had won the 2023 presidential election, Nigeria would encounter even greater difficulties. He restated his stance that it is now the southern region’s turn to have a president and emphasized that he has no regrets for voicing this perspective.

He also hinted at the concept of rotational precedence, implying that there is a moral and common-sense understanding that certain regions should have their turn in the presidency. Fayose gave an example involving leaders from the northern and southern regions, where the presidency would alternate between the two. He made it clear that his statement was not specifically targeting any individual, such as Asiwaju Tinubu or Peter Obi, but rather focused on the principle of rotational presidency between the north and south of Nigeria. Ayodele Fayose stressed his belief in the rotational presidency between Nigeria’s northern and southern regions and proposed that this principle should be used to choose the next president in the 2023 election.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO 13:08

