We Would Have Asked You To Continue, But You Said No, You’re Going Back To Daura- Tinubu Tell Buhari

The former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, (APC) has revealed that he would have asked president Muhammadu Buhari to continue his administration but he would said no, that he is going back to Daura. According to him, If not for the constitution, we would have asked Buhari to continue but he said no,”. He made this statement during his party presidential campaign rally in Lafia square.

And also, speaking during the campaign, President Muhammadu Buhari thanked the party supporters for defying the hot weather and standing in the sun for hours to express their support for Tinubu.

However, in a statement released by Tinubu, he said “Nigeria is surviving as a nation. Because of constitutional democracy we would have asked you to continue, but you said no, you are going back to Daura, your hometown. Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship would continue to be disappointed”

Source: The Independent

