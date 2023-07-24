NEWS

We Work For President Tinubu, Anybody Planning His Downfall Will Fall – Asari Dokubo

Asari Dokubo, has claimed that he is working for President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to the report published on the webpage of the SaharaReporters, he warned that anybody who misbehaves or seeks Tinubu’s downfall will be smashed.

He made the statement while addressing militants on parade.

Dokubo said, “Whatever the enemies are planning, they will fail. I am not a ghost. I just come Saudi Arabia (I just returned from Saudi Arabia). We are here. We work for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and he will succeed. Anybody who is planning for him to fail, that person already failed.

“We are not competing with anybody. We have never competed with anybody. It is turn by turn. It is Jagaban turn, so, wait for your turn. If you do anyhow, you see anyhow.”

The statement made by the ex-militant has triggred lots of reactions among Nigerians, especially the opposition parties.

 

