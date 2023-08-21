We Won’t Tolerate Markets & Motor Parks Everywhere, All We Care About Is Sanitizing The FCT – Wike

Shortly after being sworn into office as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday August 21, former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has read the riot act to residents of Abuja on his mission to sanitize the city.

While addressing a cross-section of journalists a few hours ago, Wike, whose 8-year tenure as governor was marked with massive infrastructural development in Rivers, warned that his administration will not tolerate illegal structures like markets, motor parks, and bus stops in and around the FCT.

Going further, Wike insisted that the current economic situation should not be used as a excuse to set up make-shift markets and illegal structures around the city of Abuja, thereby creating security threats for other residents.

He said; “We cannot tolerate everywhere being used as markets. We won’t tolerate it. Yes, I know that things are difficult, but the mere fact that times are hard does not also mean that you’ll cause crisis for other people. Even if you are looking for what to put in your stomach, it must be done within the framework of the law. So, you cannot say that because people are hungry, therefore, everywhere should be used as markets. We cannot allow that.

We can’t allow a situation whereby in a city, people are selling under umbrellas in front of houses. This causes insecurity. We cannot also allow everywhere to be used as motor parks. Everywhere cannot be used as bus stops. It’s not going to be allowed. I don’t care who you are, where you come from, or who you know. What we care about is sanitizing the FCT.”

You can watch Wike’s press statement here.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)