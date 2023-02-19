We Won’t Support Those Who Say They Will Kill Me When They Come Into Power- Nyesom Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has urged residents of the state not to vote for any presidential candidate who has plans to either jail or kill him if elected into office.

The governor made this appeal while speaking at a campaign rally in Obio-Akpor local Government area of Rivers state on Saturday according to The Cable.

Speaking during the campaign, Wike noted that Rivers state people will not only vote for a candidate who has the interest of the state at heart but, someone who will not go after him.

He said they will not support any candidate who will either jail and kill him if elected as president at the end of the election.

Wike said “We’re going to vote for people who have the interest of our state. We won’t support those who say they will kill me when they come to power. We won’t support those who say they will jail me when they come to power.

“Will you vote for those who don’t want us to exist? Are you sure?” He asked while addressing those present at the rally.

