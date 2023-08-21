We Wont Exceed 3yrs In Power, But Any Form Of Intervention Wont Be A Walk In The Park- Niger Junta
The leader of the Niger Junta, Abdourahamane Tchiani has stated that they are not going to exceed three years in power after which power would be transited
This was stated in a televised address broadcast that he recently held
It is no longer news that since Abdourahamane Tchiani and his troops ousted president Muhammed Bazoum, there have been series of conversation from around the world
Moreso, it would be recalled that since the coup was perpetrated in Niger Republic, the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, has been making effort to reinstall Bazoum as the president
However, Tchiani has now stated that the military Junta does not have the intention to hold on to power for so long
He said that after three years, there will be transition of power. He however stated that in a case where military intervention is deployed, it won’t be a walk in the park
According to PUNCH NEWSPAPER ” we won’t Exceed power before we handover but in a case where there is military intervention, it will never be a walk in the park “
SOURCE: PUNCH NEWSPAPER
