We Will Win Rivers State Without Spilling Blood- Dino Melaye

The Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party presidential Campaign council, Dino Melaye has noted that PDP will win Rivers State without spilling blood.

Dino who revealed this in the video he shared on his verified facebook page stated that the party will allow blood sucking demons to suck their blood. “We will win Rivers State without spilling blood. We will allow the blood sucking demons to suck their blood but not on our account” he said.

Speaking in the video, Dino Described the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as a unifier adding that Rivers State must vote for Atiku.

Many Facebook handlers has reacted to the video shared by Dino as many of them vowed to support Atiku.

Dino Melaye, as PDP PCC spokesperson has generated a lot of Supporters to Peoples Democratic Party since his appointment by the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as Spokesperson of the campaign council on August 2022.

