“We will Win Presidential Elections in Rivers Without Spilling Blood” –Dino Melaye tells Wike

As the long-anticipated presidential elections gradually unfold in 4 days, a former Kogi State lawmaker and the spokesman for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, has commented on the crisis rocking the PDP chapter in Rivers State as he expressed optimism on the grounds that his party would emerge victorious without spilling any blood.

He made this disclosure via a video clip uploaded on his official Twitter timeline on Monday night to emphasise that his principal, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, had called for peace between members of the PDP in Rivers State and the state governor, Nyesom Wike.

The transcript from the video reads, “When we saw the satanic manifestations going on in Rivers, some of us with very hot heads had a meeting with the chairman of the party, the presidential candidate, and his Vice.” Without blood boiling, we said we must go to Rivers. But Atiku Abubakar said it’s nothing to fight a sitting governor, adding that, on account of my ambition, not a drop of blood should be spilled in Rivers State. “The conclusion of that matter is that we have left blood for blood-sucking demons, demons, and vampires, and we are going to win Rivers without spilling blood.”

