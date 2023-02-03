We Will Vote, We Will Win – Supporters Chant As Tinubu Takes His Campaign To Ekiti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was received by a jubilant crowd of supporters in Ekiti State on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The APC presidential campaign train landed in Ekiti State on Friday. The ruling party was welcomed by an energetic crowd of supporters who came from different parts of the state.

Tinubu met with the council of traditional rulers in the state at the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe.

The presidential candidate thanked the royal fathers for their support so far and urged them to tell their subjects to vote for him in February.

Shortly after the meeting, Tinubu observed Jumat prayer at the Central Mosque opposite the palace.

After the prayer, Tinubu walked on the streets of Ado Ekiti. The crowd of supporters around him were chanting “We will vote, we will win” in Yoruba as Tinubu waved at them.

The presidential candidate later proceeded to the campaign venue, where thousands of supporters were waiting for his arrival.

