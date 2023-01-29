We Will Stop APC From Rigging Election, This Is A Promise – Dino Melaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Dino Malaye has taken to his verified facebook page to explain how All Progressive Congress hired a company to conduct an opinion pool on the next presidential election submitted their report with Atiku leading with reasonable magin

Dino noted that APC was triggered by the colossal disappointment in Zamfara after a meeting yesterday.

He wrote “Tinubu on panic mood as a private company hired by APC to conduct an opinion pool on the next presidential election submitted their report with Atiku leading with reasonable magin. After a meeting last night, APC was triggered by the colossal disappointment in Zamfara yesterday. APC resolved that the only part to Victory is rigging. As we know, the INEC chairman already raised an alarm on those trying to hack their server. Nigerians take note. For People’s Democratic Party we will stop them, this is a promise.

Immacul5045 (

)