We Will Seize Your Cars And Arrest You – FRSC Sends Warning To All Drivers Of Rickety Vehicles

According to news from vanguard news, The Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has issued an immediate directive to crack down on all dilapidated vehicles across the nation. instruction comes in response to a viral video showing an aged vehicle with mechanical issues traveling on the expressway with one of its rear tires missing. In a statement conveyed by the corps’ public enlightenment officer, Bisi Kazeem, the head of FRSC has ordered the confiscation of such defective vehicles and the apprehension of their owners. As per the statement, the vehicle, registered with Lagos number AA07AG, not only exhibited advanced age but was also found to be operating on the highway with only three worn-out tires. Biu announced that the agency’s security personnel have been directed to be vigilant for this particular car and other similarly unstable vehicles using major roads throughout Nigeria. He emphasized that this operation would be carried out on a nationwide scale.

He further indicated that the FRSC would impose significant penalties on both the owner of such a vehicle and individuals utilizing such hazardous vehicles. “The vehicle with registration number, Lagos AA07AG was not only old but was plying the highway with just three worn-out tires. The personnel of the agency are directed to be on the lookout for the car and other unstable vehicles plying major roads in Nigeria. The operation will be conducted nationwide, and severe punishment awaits the owner and anyone using such vehicles,” he stated.

Newz247 (

)