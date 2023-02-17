We Will Revoke Occupancy Certificate Of Any Store That Rejects Old Naira Notes — Dapo Abiodun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. The executive governor of ogun state, Dapo Abiodun has come out and threatened to revoke occupancy Certificate of any store that rejects old Naira notes from members of the public in ogun state.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Dapo Abiodun, he said; “The Ogun State Government will be revoking the certificate of occupancy, CofO of any corporation or store that rejects old Naira notes from members of the public in the State in exchange for goods and services”.

