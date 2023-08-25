We will release Tinubu’s records if Court grants Atiku’s application, says Chicago State University

Atiku Abubakar has asked Chicago State University (CSU) to make President Bola Tinubu’ s academic records public. CSU has responded.

If a US court granted the request, CSU said in a statement made accessible to TheCable that it will make President Tinubu’ s academic records public.

The American- based organization questioned how Tinubu’ s academic records ” could have any bearing on a 2023 election challenge in a foreign country” and requested that the court order ” only limited and targeted discovery” of the data sought by Atiku.

It said that the applicant is also asking for the work history of one of his former employees, claiming that some of the application’ s requirements are ” clearly inappropriate. “

According to TheCable , in a statement sent by its attorney, Michael Hayes, CSU stated: ” Finally, the University begs the Court to direct only limited, focused discovery on the University in the event the Court determines to let any discovery to proceed here.

” It is premature for the University to object to the scope of the documents and information sought in Abubakar’ s two subpoenas, because leave to issue any discovery has not yet been granted and the Court’ s opinions on what, if any, discovery is appropriate here under 28 U. S. C. 1782 are unknown.

However, the University adds that the extent and relevance of certain of Abubakar’ s requests are obviously improper without restricting subsequent objections, which the University expressly reserves.

For instance, Abubakar’ s deposition subpoena Topic No. 7 requests information on the employment status and causes of the departure of a former employee in the University’ s General Counsel’ s Office. Abubakar’ s document subpoena Request No. 5 requests information on diplomas issued by the University for a 44- year period (1979 to the present).

” The University will meet and confer promptly and in good faith with Abubakar’ s counsel to attempt to address all the University’ s concerns following this Court’ s ruling on the Application, should any discovery be permitted. “

SocietyDaily (

)