We will reject the northern leaders’ scheme to impose another northerner on us, says Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the 2023 presidential election campaigns winding down, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, an elder statesman and the national head of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization Afenifere, has declared that Southerners would not fall for the Northern Elders Forum’s ploy to impose another northerner on Nigerians.

He specifically denied that happening when President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure ends.

On Saturday, he made this claim during the Obi-Datti rally in Lagos’ Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), claiming that if Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, does not become president in 2023, there would be no country called Nigeria anymore.

“We may as well forget Nigeria if Obi doesn’t become president in 2023,” he said. Elders in the North now claim that I want to impose Obi on them. They are trying to impose a Northerner on us, and we are not having it.

We’re not here this party to do skits as the others are. We need to have a conversation about how to make this nation function more efficiently. There has to be a discussion on how to get local guys off the streets and into productive careers.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are just a few of the formidable candidates noted in the Daily Post for the 2023 presidential elections.

Obi of the Labour Party is the clear favorite to win the presidency in 2023, according to a new poll conducted by Bloomberg, an international media organization, as the candidates travel the country trying to win over voters.

Imoleayo98 (

)