We Will Put The Children Of The North Out Of Poverty And Our Government Will Be Celebrated – Obi

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi was live yesterday at the El Kanemi Warriors Sport complex in Maiduguri the State capital of Borno.

This was in line in order to meet with the good people of the State mainly to canvass votes from them as the next presidential election is barely 28 days away.

Peter Obi as such revealed some of their party manifestos as well as some of their action plans serving as blueprint on what they have in stock for the general public if elected into power.

He promised the Northern States quality education for their children and empower those who have been out of school with Arabic knowledge which will make their party to be highly celebrated in the region.

“I want to say to the people of the North, we will put their children out of poverty. Our government will be celebrated in the North because out of the problem we have in the North is the poverty that we have imposed on our children. I will make sure every Nigerian will be proud to say I am a Nigerian”.

Click on the link below to watch the full speech of Peter Obi as delivered during the big event:

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: DonJay1 (via 50minds

News )

#Put #Children #North #Poverty #Government #Celebrated #ObiWe Will Put The Children Of The North Out Of Poverty And Our Government Will Be Celebrated – Obi Publish on 2023-01-29 13:37:08