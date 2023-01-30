This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We will protect your mandate, Adeleke tells protesters

Following the demonstrations that erupted in several areas of Osun state on Friday following the electoral petition tribunal’s decision to remove Governor Ademola Adeleke, “the governor thanked the people and told them that he was prepared to uphold the mandate that had been granted to him.”

The All Progressives Congress, or APC, in the state has, however, issued a warning to the Governor, saying that organizing rallies against what it called a “explicit judgment” will not prevent the Governor from being fired soon.

Adeleke expressed his joy at the reaffirmation of public support for his governorship mandate in a statement he personally signed and made available by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, at the weekend. He also assured the populace that “the popular mandate will not be stolen either through frontdoor or backdoor.”

“I have seen numerous recordings from across the state and have read accounts of numerous protests. I’m overwhelmed by your outspoken defense of our mandate from the Central, Western, and Eastern sides. I want to thank the people of our country for their support. I sincerely appreciate your devotion for me.”

“We haven’t broken any laws. With a big margin, we won overwhelmingly. We had the best election in recent Nigerian history, according to local and international observers. You can trust that justice will be carried out by both God and Man. Theft won’t happen to our mandate.”

“I beg you to keep your composure. We shouldn’t try to impose our own rules on the law. The decision was appealed.” He added.

Content created and supplied by: Bestnewswriter2022 (via 50minds

News )

#protect #mandate #Adeleke #tells #protestersWe will protect your mandate, Adeleke tells protesters Publish on 2023-01-30 08:34:09