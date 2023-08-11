We Will Pay Heavily For It, Primate Ayodele Reacts As ECOWAS Orders Military Action In Niger

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has urged leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reconsider the declaration of military action against the Niger Republic’s Junta. This comes after ECOWAS declared imminent military action against the Junta during a session in Abuja, Nigeria, yesterday.

According to Tribune, Primate Ayodele predicted that the battle would spread beyond West Africa and throughout the entire African continent in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin. He stated that violence is not the best choice and that if dialogue fails, the Niger Republic should be left alone since innocent people will be slaughtered if conflict breaks out. The outspoken clergyman, on the other hand, counselled African leaders to seek the face of God rather than making judgements solely on their knowledge.

”The war will bring ECOWAS, the AU, and every African Commission to their knees. I urge them to seek God’s face; war is not an option and will escalate beyond what is necessary. This isn’t just a regional conflict; it will affect every African country. We don’t need this conflict because it will kill innocent people and leaders, and we will pay dearly for it. I want to warn all African leaders, the United States, France, and other interested parties that if this conflict occurs in Africa, they will face God’s wrath.

”African leaders place little value on themselves. We don’t appreciate ourselves or our possessions. Let them leave Niger alone and allow the country breathe rather than terrorising and jeopardising the country’s peace. They made a mistake in the order of military action. They can’t see far enough to end the coup in Africa.” According to the religious leader, some forces are encouraging African leaders to fight themselves, but they are not aware of it.

