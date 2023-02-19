We Will Not Vote Anyone Who Has No Interest In Our State, You Need Not To Be Told Who To Vote – Wike

Yesterday, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State implicitly endorsed Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential nominee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the upcoming presidential election.

Wike subsequently stated that he supported the APC governors’ insistence that power should shift at the center, stating that the people of Rivers did not need to be told who to vote for as president. He made these remarks while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state at the grand finale of the PDP Campaign Council’s Obio/Akpor Local Government Area campaign flag-off.

He stated, “We will vote for Nigeria’s unity.” We will vote for justice, fairness, and equity. For this reason, I applaud all of the APC governors who came to say that a change in power is necessary for this country to advance and be united.

“They recognise that Nigeria is a nation in need of unity. Those who are power hungry are oblivious to the fact that acquiring power does not necessarily result in peace. “Is it not preferable to have peace so that you can govern the people well when you attain power?”

Wike appeared to be criticising the PDP presidential candidate for underestimating the electoral importance of Rivers to his campaign, as he stated, “We will not vote for anyone who has no interest in our state.” Therefore, you need not be told who to vote for.”

