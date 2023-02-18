We Will Not Support Those Who Say When They Come To Power, They Wiill Kill Me- Gov Wike

Gov Wike has revealed he has told his supporters that their various political leaders had been fully instructed the pattern of voting to adopt in the state in the 2023 general election.

He also noted his people will not support any presidential aspirant who may cause him harm when the aspirant get to power.

According to Daily Trust newspaper, while commending APC, he said

“We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me. Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist? Are you sure?”

It is important for people in Rivers State to vote without sentiment to ensure that they elect the most qualified and competent leaders who will serve their interests and work towards the development of the state and the country. It is also essential to promote unity and harmony among different communities in Rivers State by avoiding divisive politics based on ethnic, religious, or other affiliations.

