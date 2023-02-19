We will not support those who say that when they come to power, they will kill or jail me—Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news story published online by TheCable on Saturday night, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the PDP presidential contender wants to kill or imprison him if he is elected the country’s next leader.

When asked who the residents of Rivers State would support in the 2023 presidential election, Nyesom Wike responded that Rivers would only support a candidate that prioritizes maintaining Nigeria’s unity. Wike also stated that Atiku Abubakar won’t have the support of the people of Rivers State, adding that he has instructed his constituents in his local governments from ward to ward and that they already know who to vote for as president.

According to him, “We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me. Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist.”

Dear esteemed readers kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

ISREALBLOG (

)