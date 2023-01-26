‘We Will Not Retire In Politics Because Of Oshiomhole, Retirement Is Meant For The Old’ – Shaibu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu has slammed the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for contesting for the Edo North Senatorial position. Shaibu argued that Oshiomhole is trying so hard to retire the younger generations from politics with his godfatherism attitude.

Shaibu pointed out that their refusal to bend to his instructions is the reason why Oshiomhole has been on loggerheads with them. He stated that they can only give him the respect when he places himself in the position of honor. According to him, Oshiomhole should know when to leave the stage when the ovation is at the loudest and not contesting for the senate as a fresher.

He said, ”The good news in Edo state now is that we have decided that we must move forward. We will not retire in politics because of Oshiomhole, retirement is meant for the old and the weak. Retirement is not meant for the young and strong.

He wanted to reverse that trend and we said No, an elder statesman must be an elder statesman. And for us we will continue to respect the elderly ones. But like the Bible said, honor your father and your mother so that your days may be long and it says Father, do not provoke your Children.”



