‘We Will Not Leave The PDP For The Buccaneers, We Know They Will Leave After The Election’ – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has stated openly that no matter the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, they have no plan of leaving the party. Wike speaking during a press conference in Port Harcourt alleged that the people who deserted the party in 2015 have dragged the party down to this stage. He stated that they only resurface when it’s close to the election period and he believes that they will leave after this election. 

He stated categorically that politics is a game and that the rumored sanction on him is dead on arrival. Although he didn’t speak in clear terms, he gave a clue to the fact that before they can carry out that kind of operation, the G5 governors will hit them back by surprise. 

He said, ”We will still stay in this party and fight what we are fighting. We can’t leave the party for anyone. We will not leave the pdp for the buccaneers, we know they will leave the after the election. I don’t speculate, I say things as it is and we will all see it. 

And about the sanctioning on the G5. You know somebody can say I have been suspended wrongly or rightly, within that period, certain actions that they intend to carry out, they may not carry it out. We know about these things because we know where we are heading to. Everything in politics is seen as a game.”

