“We will not allow that; Any war against Niger is nearly a war against northern Nigeria”- Prof Yusuf

Prof. Usman Yusuf, Fmr. Ex. Sec. National Health Insurance Scheme, said that, the northerners will not allow the war against Niger because any war against Niger is essentially a war against northern Nigeria.

Prof. Usman Yusuf made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Focus program when he was airing his view on Niger coup, and he was asked that, now there is window whereby the Islamic cleric is forcing that commitment from the coupist to begin negotiation, what steps should ECOWAS and Bola Tinubu take to take advantage of it.

Prof Usman said that President Tinubu should take the threat of violence from the table. He said the window is open and all Tinubu had to do is call people in the north to help out in the negotiation.

He said President Tinubu should have done all the consultation before he even conveyed the ECOWAS meeting, he said because Nigeria is the biggest power in ECOWAS and should dictate the narrative. He asked that where are the troops, he said there is none and Nigeria is also broke to engage war, however, he said his worries is US or NATO saying they will give logistics.

“We(northerners) are not going to allow that, I have said it again and again, any war against Niger is essentially waging war against northern Nigeria, because we will bear the brunt of this.”

Watch video (26:30)

