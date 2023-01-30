This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Will Not Accept Agbero System In Lagos– Rhodes-Vivour

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Lagos state, has vowed that he will not tolerate touts and thuggery in the state’s ‘Agbero’ system.

On Sunday, Rhodes-Vivour made this promise while speaking about his plans at ThePlatform debate for governorship candidates in the state.

He claims that the ‘Agbero’ system has caused numerous bottlenecks and safety hazards in Lagos state over time.

“On road safety in Lagos state, we will not accept the ‘Agbero’ system, which has created many safety hazards in the state,” he stated.

“We need to train our road enforcement agents and we will also need to ensure that the state set its clear policy on not accepting the Agbero system. All of these can only be enforced where the system is running smoothly.

“Our own focus is to ensure that we are back on a system that is functioning properly. We will also have digital surveillance throughout the state so that we can enforce with evidence rather than hearsay.

“So, enforcement officers who fail to meet their responsibilities can be held accountable, and we can hold them accountable with evidence,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour stated that the state’s current rail transportation system must take cargo transportation into account.

“The fact that we are moving so many containers by road is damaging our roads and it’s creating very low life expectancy for the roads we have and also leading to accidents like what happened today.

Other governorship candidates who took part in the debate included African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Olufunso Doherty and People’s Democratic Party candidate Abdul-Azeez Adediran (PDP).

Content created and supplied by: Jestop (via 50minds

News )

