We will invite Lagos traditional ruler for threatening those not voting APC – Police

A traditional ruler in the Eti-Osa area of Lagos State has allegedly threatened voters to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC or leave the community.

“You want to vote for PDP or Labour Party? Not here! Elections have been coming and going, we have never done this before, we are doing this based on instructions,” he said as it was gathered.

The above statement, an audio by the ruler, a Baale, released online, threatens residents who won’t vote for the APC in the coming elections. The Lagos Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed he will be invited for questioning.

He had further threatened that only residents with their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC who are ready to vote the APC would be allowed to do business with them.

This is a free world where everyone should be free to cast votes for anyone, not a particular person. Everyone should feel free to vote for the candidate of his or her choice.

