We Will Ensure Oil Found In Bauchi Is Used To Develop North- Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, assured the people of Bauchi State and Northern Nigeria on Thursday that the oil discovered in the state would be used to develop the state and region.

He made the pledge at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, the capital of Bauchi State in North-Eastern Nigeria, during the party’s presidential campaign rally.

“We are aware of what is going on in Bauchi today. We want the oil discovered in Bauchi to be used to develop the city and provide you with employment. We will ensure that oil is used to develop Bauchi, the North, and to ensure that everything works properly, rather than stealing the money and leaving everyone hungry.

“Go out on the 25th [of February], vote Labour, look for LP, and vote LP, and then you will see a new Nigeria,” Obi said.

He stated that whenever he visits Bauchi, he is reminded of the once-united and peaceful Nigeria, as the state produced former Nigerian leader Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who helped propel the country to greatness.

While acknowledging that Tafawa Balewa was a great leader who believed in Nigeria, Obi expressed regret that the country’s current leaders have turned it into a breeding ground for poverty.

If Nigerian leaders today used borrowed funds in the same way that Balewa used borrowed funds to build the Kainji Dam, Nigeria would be a better place. Obi added.

