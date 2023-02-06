NEWS

We Will Eliminate them, They Are Evil-Tinubu Says As He Sends Note Of Warnings To Bandits In Katsina

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a note of warning to bandits terrorizing the people of Katsina.

The former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress stated that his government will deal with bandits if elected into office.

Tinubu made this known today during his presidential campaign rally in Katsina State. Today’s rally was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and other chieftains of the ruling party.

Recall that no fewer than 40 people were killed by bandits in Katsina State recently. A development that has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

Reacting during the rally, Bola Ahmed Tinubu said; “We will definitely deal with them. They will not go scot-free. Whether they derive some moment of joy or satisfaction, we are saying we are courageous, we are strong, we believe in Allah and we will defeat them. They are evil. We will eliminate them,”

News Source – Bayo Onanuga Official Facebook Page

