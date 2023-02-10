We Will Drive Away Madness Called Kidnapping, We Promise Better Education, Job Opportunity – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Sokoto State stood still for the presidential candidate of the all progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Thursday as crowd stormed his rally. President Muhammadu Buhari was also at the rally to mobilize for the presidential ambition of Tinubu. He told the audience to cast their votes for the APC’s flag bearer there was gridlock in the Sokoto Metropolis as all routes led to the venue of the rally which was filled to capacity and spread into the field. Tinubu made a grand entry into the venue of the rally as the massive crowd cheered him on and sang the jagaban song.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu took Campaign to Sokoto state, he shared few promises to residents of Sokoto state. He promised to make infrastructures and facilities go well for the people of Sokoto. In the rally, He said:

“We promise we will work hard, we will eliminate corruption, we will drive away Madness called kidnapping, we promise better education, job opportunity, agricultural produce and better markets for Nigeria that will make you happy make your children happy answer your prayers in the name of Allah.”

The Sokoto campaign was led by President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu has gotten the green light from President Buhari. Senator Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima were men who understand the problems of Nigeria, having been in politics as two-time governors in their respective states and would proffer solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria.

Photo Credit: Vanguard

