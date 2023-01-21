We will do anything to challenge any decisions that we know is illegal in the party—Wike to Ayu

The governor of River State, Mr. Wike Nyesom, warned the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayu Iyorchia, that they would do anything to challenge any decisions that they knew were illegal in the party.

He further stated that “Ayu saying that he wants to suspend some PDP members is completely rubbish, so I don’t think he can threaten people with that.” “We also believe that you cannot do anything with your power that will do more damage to the party before the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

According to him, I think that he can threaten us with those little powers of his, but I also know that he cannot do anything that will cause damage to the party ahead of the forthcoming presidential election. “I am also letting him know that we will do anything to challenge any decisions that we know are illegal in the party,” he said.

