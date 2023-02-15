This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sen. Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has criticized Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for ignoring the North-East during his eight years as vice president.

Atiku does not deserve the support of the Northeast, according to Shettima, who spoke at the Yobe South APC rally held in Potiskum on Tuesday.

“You cannot vote for someone who served as vice president for eight years without empowering eight individuals. He stated, “You cannot vote for someone who served as Vice President for eight years without empowering eight individuals”.

Shettima claimed that the majority of Atiku’s closest allies, including Baba Wuro Barambu and Fariya, all passed away without receiving any significant help from Atiku.

“Adamawa’s Abdullahi Nyako died in a leased home, and Fariya committed suicide out of rage. What kind of brotherhood or associate is this if Atiku’s closest ally in Gombe State is Baba Wuro Barambu, who died in debt? Shettima questioned.

The APC vice presidential candidate further asserted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC-led administration built the road to Atiku’s ancestral house in Ganye.

Instead of throwing their votes away on a candidate who doesn’t care about them or their entire state, he urged the people of Yobe State to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

Speaking at the event, Senate President Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan said the Potiskum turnout was a test for the other two zones.

“We will demonstrate our value with huge votes that would deliver the State to our great party,” Lawan said. “We will ensure the victory of the Asiwaju/Shettima ticket with huge votes from Yobe State.”

