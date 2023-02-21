We Will Continue To Hit Russia With New Sanctions – US President Says, Drops Details

According to the news report from CNN online news agency; they revealed that US President Joe Biden during his address in Warsaw; stated that the US and its Western allies are set to announce new sanctions against Russia this week.

Quote: “We continue to support the largest sanctions regime ever imposed against a country in history. We are going to announce further sanctions this week with our partners,” Biden said.

According to Biden, they “will bring to justice those who are responsible for this war.”

Biden added that the US government will seek to punish those responsible for the war crimes and crimes against humanity that the Russians continue to commit.

The US president visited Warsaw immediately after an unexpected visit to Kyiv.

Furthermore, it would interest you to know as of last week Friday, Biden decided to make a risky visit to Kyiv on 20 February, after a briefing in the Oval Office arranged by top members of his national security team.

Content created and supplied by: Ivar’slovezone (via 50minds

News )

#Continue #Hit #Russia #Sanctions #President #Drops #DetailsWe Will Continue To Hit Russia With New Sanctions – US President Says, Drops Details Publish on 2023-02-21 20:32:08