‘We will clear street hawkers in Abuja’ – Nyesom Wike

Few moments ago, Punch paper reported that the newly appointed minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike revealed that he will try as much as possible to clear street hawkers in Abuja, he further went ahead to lay down his reasons.

According to Punch paper, Wike made the announcement during a meeting with the management staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and Federal Capital Development Authority today being Wednesday the 23rd day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

The former Rivers State Governor revealed that the most important thing they must do is to ensure that Abuja is back to where it ought to be. Wike stated that he moved around the Federal Capital Territory some couple of days back and he found out that there is total darkness in most of the areas and that they will try as much to make sure that light comes back to all those places.

Nyesom Wike further stressed that street trading such as selling of corns is now prohibited in Abuja because it causes insecurity and that he and his crew will try as much as possible to clear street hawkers.

“In his Words”

“The important thing we must do is to ensure that Abuja is back to where it ought to be. I moved around Abuja and I discovered that there is total darkness in most of the places, what we need to do is to ensure that light comes back as soon as possible”.

“Street trading is prohibited, people selling corn will drop their waste indiscriminately and these are the things that causes insecurity. Criminals come to buy and use the opportunity to spy and give information to their bosses, it is imperative we clear street hawkers”, Wike said.

