We will apologize to all those who are victims of police brutality- Peter Obi.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said his government will apologize to all victims of police brutality if elected in the highly anticipated February 25 election. “We will apologize to all those who are victims of police brutality,” Obi told his teeming supporters during his campaign rally in Lagos State held at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan.

And he also talked about the agriculture issue during the campaign rally.

According to him, we will invest in all their cultivated land in the north, which is our greatest physical asset. We will ensure that we deal with the issue of agriculture as quickly as possible. As soon as we kill the country, farmers should go back to the farm, and we will support them so they are more productive, and we will use the full reflection to drive that inflation in this country. Where would I show that the world that we produce will lead to an agricultural revolution, which we need to export and earn more money, that our reserve will decrease, and that the message will already stabilize?

However, “what we are going to do is very easy; let nobody tell you that this country is a great country.” When we do what we will do, the youth should be employed; the youth should find a job because we no longer allow people to live in a place where, without enterprise, everybody who has money here must be doing something. “We will support the youth to start the company; our promise will not be on TV; it will be physical, as you will see.”

