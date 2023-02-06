We Were Told A Member Of Atiku’s Camp Has Stored N50 Billion To Buy Vote During The Election – APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar’s camp of securing over N50 billion in which the party would use to buy votes and rig the 2023 presidential election which is scheduled to take place this month’s ending.

Niyi Akinsiju, the chairman of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) and a member of the APC presidential campaign council noted that the PDP is one of those contributing to the naira scarcity in which Nigerians are currently facing because some of the chieftains of the party are now storing new naira notes at home, so they can spend it during the general elections. Akinsiju made this known while appearing on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program alongside Anthony Ehilebo of the PDP on Monday.

Mr Akinsiju while speaking on behalf of APC when fielding a question that his party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is against the CBN policy and planned to share at least forty thousand naira to buy vote during the election said that the rumours are not true and the only thing he knows is that about a week ago, they were told that the PDP are the ones trying to buy votes during the election. Akinsiju said, “We were told that a member of Atiku’s camp has stored N50 billion to buy vote during the election.”

Mr Akinsiju continued by saying that his party is ready for the election and they’ve not bothered to challenge one of the members of Atiku’s camp about the latest discovery because Nigerians are wise now and they will not vote for PDP as everyone is vouching for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

