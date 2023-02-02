We Were The One That Brought North To Power, This Time We Will Be The One To Succeed Them – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Tinubu has said presidential power must go to southwest region after they joined hands with the north to produce president in the last 8 years.

According to Vanguard paper, he said

We collaborated with them (North) to elect a president of northern extraction, this time, we (southwest) will succeed them.

Nobody smash the seed from a palm nut by being gentlemanly. We are not bastard. We were the one that put them there and we will be the one to succeed them.

“If you say you want to frustrate us, we have come a long way and no matter what you, we will remain steadfast. We are grateful for the way you trooped out for us”,

Power going to the southern region after the end of president Buhari was also one of the major reasons APC northern governors came together that made them to declare support for APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Tinubu.

Many Nigerians are still looking forward to see if the APC party will still work together after Gov El- Rufai revealed some people in Aso Rock don’t want to win the presidential election.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

