We Were Singing Praises To God When NSCDC Official Turned Off His Headlights &Killed 10 Of Us-Victim

A 24 year old survivor of the incident which left 10 people dead and 30 injured by the actions of a reckless official of the Nigeria Security and Defence Corps (NSCDC), has recounted what happened. The woman, identified as Margaret Musa made this revelation in an interview published by Punch paper on Sunday Morning.

She said that she was part of the Boys’ Brigade members from Evangelical Church Winning All II, Barunde, Madaki, Bogo, Church of Christ in Nations, and Anglican Church, observing the yearly Easter procession at around 10pm and 11pm at Anguwan Sabon Layi, opposite Chimac Enterprise, when the reckless NSCDC driver who came from behind them without a headlight ran and crushed as many as 10 people.

Photo Credit: Punch paper

According to Mrs. Margaret, the man who was later on identified as Ukasha had attempted to break their religious procession but was initially resisted and so he was unhappy about not being accorded special respect, when he decided to turn off his headlights and truttle forward at them.

She said, “The NSCDC official attempted to break the religious procession but was initially resisted. He was said to have been eventually allowed to drive through the procession in a bid to avoid trouble. But unhappy at not being accorded ‘special’ respect by the group, he vowed to return in a severe form after dropping off a female friend in his car. At full throttle and with a mind spoilt for violence, he rammed his vehicle into our group mostly made up of teenagers. By the time the tyres of the car came to a halt, 10 young people were lifeless on the ground while dozens of others, at least 30 people, wailed in agony following injuries they sustained.”

﻿

Mrs Margaret said the incident left her unable to walk properly and she never got any support from the Nigeria Security and Defence Corps nor the Gombe State government till date.

Whatdo you think about this?

JennDaniels (

)