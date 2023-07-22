We Were Sharing Only N5,000, And There Were So Many People Waiting For It Every Month – Gov Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has said that the N8,000 monthly palliative that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proposed to share to households across the country is a lot of money to some families. He said that there are families in Nigeria that do not see N8,000 in a month. Vanguard reported on Saturday July 22nd that Governor Sule said this during an interview on Channels Television on Friday July 21st.

Governor Sule said that when they were sharing N5,000 to people, there were a lot of people that used to wait for that money every month. He said that from the money, they were able to do some contributions and do a lot things in their communities.

He said – “We were sharing only N5,000, and believe me, there were so many people that were waiting for that N5,000 every month. Indeed, there were some communities that were able to do some kind of contributions, and they were able to do a lot in their various communities.”

It should be recalled that during his inauguration on May 29th, President Bola Tinubu had announced that fuel subsidy was gone. The announcement had immediately led to the hike in the price of fuel, and consequently led to increase in the cost of living.

In an effort to ameliorate the hardship that the removal of fuel subsidy has brought on Nigerians, the President had announced some days ago that 12 million households will be paid N8,000 every month for a period of six months.

The N8,000 conditional cash transfer has continued to generate mixed reactions among Nigerians. While some people have questioned what a poor family would do with N8,000 every month, Governor Sule said that N8,000 monthly is a lot of money for some families.

( credit: Vanguard).

Richiehenshaw (

)