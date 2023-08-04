‘We Were Living In Deceit With Emefiele As CBN Governor, Tinubu Is Opening Our Eyes’ – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has leveled accusations against Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, stating that his poor leadership has contributed to the current economic woes facing Nigeria.

In an interview with TVC, Fayose asserted that President Bola Tinubu is exposing the deceitful practices that occurred under Emefiele’s management of the CBN. He specifically criticized Emefiele’s failure to stabilize the naira, with multiple exchange rates weakening the currency.

According to Fayose, the new policies implemented by Tinubu are aimed at restoring normalcy and greater value to the naira. He stated, “There is a 420 and 413 dollar rate and there is another one in the black market. Merging this together has caused this problem of increase in dollars and it takes time to stabilize them. We were living in deceit with Emefiele as CBN governor, Tinubu is opening our eyes to the truth.”

However, Fayose expressed optimism that the situation will improve in time, comparing the current economic turbulence to an airplane experiencing rough patches mid-flight before leveling out. “Things will come back to normal over time, it first of all gets bad before it becomes good. When you are in a flight and it has turbulence, that turbulence does not mean the plane will crash. Definitely, after a while it gets better,” he remarked.

