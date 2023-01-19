We went to Osun State; the APC refused to give us a stadium for our rally, but we will win—Ayu

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Chairman Ayu Iyorchia says that when they went to Osun State to campaign, the APC in Osun State refused to give them a stadium for them to campaign in, but they have already won the state.

Ayu Iyorchia made this known during the campaign rally in Ogun State this week.

He further stated that anywhere we go and they don’t give us a venue, that shows that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is afraid because the PDP will win. “They were afraid of us in Osun State, which is why they refused to give us a stadium for our campaign, but we did it on the road,” he said.

According to him, I thank you all for coming in here today to witness the great work of the PDP. “We have been to many states, but any state that we go to and they refuse to provide a venue for us to campaign, that means the APC is afraid that we will win the presidential candidate in that state,” he said.

Video credit: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: Udohidongesit (via 50minds

News )

